WINNIPEG — The roads and infrastructure surrounding Polo Park Shopping Centre have been a nightmare for motorists over the years.

With a $17.4 million project planned to infrastructure, pedestrian and cycling improvements in the area, the City of Winnipeg is sharing some of its preliminary plans.

Details of the project include the rehabilitation of the Empress Street overpass, roadway reconstruction, traffic flow improvements, riverbank stabilization and the addition of protected bike lanes.

An open house to show the public what’s in store is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 between 4-7 p.m. in centre court of Polo Park.

Construction will be staged over the 2017 and 2018 construction seasons.

— Staff

Comments

comments