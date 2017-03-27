Time to Brush Up: Annual Program Beautifying Winnipeg Homes

Winnipeg homeowners facing financial or physical restraints can now apply to have their exterior painted free of charge.

Take Pride Winnipeg!’s annual Brush Up Winnipeg program is scheduling large-scale paint days this June and September with the help of corporate volunteer teams.

“Brush Up Winnipeg improves the curb appeal of the entire neighbourhood, and brings a huge smile to the face of the homeowner,” said Tom Ethans, executive director.

“We have seen many homeowners over the years even brought to tears at the sight of their newly painted homes.”

Apply through Take Pride! Winnipeg until May 12, 2017.

The Brush Up Winnipeg program has painted 100 homes since its inception in 2006.

