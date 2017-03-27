Taking It Downtown: Retail Incubator Program Sees Two New Businesses

WINNIPEG — Two new tenants have set up shop downtown as part of the Launch It! Retail Incubator program.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ initiative allows entrepreneurs to access retail space rent-free as part of a pilot period.

Jordan Schimnowski of Motio Massage and Richard Harzing of VanJohan men’s clothing are the latest tenants to take advantage of the three-month offering.

“We are once again thrilled to support young, creative and eager entrepreneurs with two rounds of the Launch It! program in 2017,” said Stefano Grande, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO.

“We’re so proud of the successes of these two entrepreneurs, Jordan and Richard, who have already realized great opportunities through their time in Cityplace via Launch It!.”

Aside from receiving a storefront for their businesses, the program allows entrepreneurs to connect with business support services, network with others and access business development workshops, seminars, and mentoring.

Entrepreneurs aged 18-39 can apply for their chance of receiving space downtown by filling out an application form (PDF). The next wave of businesses will set up in June.

Comments

comments