Two Men Shot in the Hand During Separate Incidents

Winnipeg police are investigating two weekend shootings that sent two men to hospital.

The first happened at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when a 30-year-old man was shot in the hand while in the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.

The second happened roughly 15 minutes later at a home in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue, where a 25-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Both victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

Comments

comments