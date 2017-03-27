Seven Oaks Pool Closing for Renovations

WINNIPEG — After spring break wraps up later this week, Seven Oaks Pool will close for renovations.

The $8 million in upgrades will include new family change rooms, universally-accessible washrooms, an enhanced public lobby, a new meeting space, a small teach pool, and a new indoor spray pad.

Additional swimming lessons have been added to North Centennial Recreation and Leisure Facility as an alternative to the Seven Oaks Pool temporary closure.

All three levels of government are funding the upgrades. Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2018.

The pool will close to the public on Sunday, April 2.

