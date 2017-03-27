Man Dies in Crash with SUV South of Winkler

A 19-year-old man from the RM of Stanley has died days after a serious collision just south of Winkler, Manitoba.

RCMP say it happened last Wednesday at around 4 p.m. when an eastbound pickup truck collided with a southbound SUV at a controlled intersection.

The 34-year-old Deloraine woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries, while the man in the pickup truck was sent to hospital. He remained in critical condition for several days before succumbing to his injuries.

Alcohol is not considered a factor. Police say the woman was wearing a seatbelt, while it’s unclear if the man in the pickup was also secured.

