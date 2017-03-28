Manitoba Companies Make the Cut for Diversified Workplaces

WINNIPEG — A handful of Manitoba organizations have made the list to be Canada’s Best Diversity Employers.

The annual list, now in its 10th year, recognizes leaders that create workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women; visible minorities; persons with disabilities; aboriginal peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) peoples.

Among the Winnipeg winners this year is Boeing Canada Operations Limited, Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Public Insurance, Government of Manitoba, Red River College and the University of Manitoba.

“Employers that ensure their workforces reflect the community have an advantage,” said Kristina Leung, senior editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “These organizations benefit from a wider range of perspectives, which inevitably brings new and innovative ideas.”

The complete list of this year’s winners can be found at canadastop100.com/diversity.

