Canola Seed Worth $20,000 Stolen from Manitoba Silo

An unusual farm theft has Manitoba RCMP searching for the culprits who stole canola seed from a silo in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress.

Police say they received a report of the theft on March 19 on Highway 2, approximately 10 kilometres west of Glenboro.

A grain auger was brought to the farmyard by the suspects, who then removed the seed. Once they were done, they left the auger on the property and drove away with a truck full of seed worth $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carberry RCMP at (204) 834-2905 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

