Dead Goat, Pony with Ears Cut Off Found in Ditch Near Brandon

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty south of Brandon.

Officers were called out on Sunday for a report of a dead goat with its back legs tied up and its ears removed in a ditch. A dead miniature pony with its ears removed was found in another nearby ditch.

The animals were found about three days apart in the RM of Whitewater approximately 15 kilometres south of Brandon.

RCMP are working with the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon RCMP at (204) 726-7519 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

