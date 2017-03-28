Manitoba Government Takes Scissors to Ambulance Fees

WINNIPEG — The province is further trimming ambulance fees as of April 1.

An ambulance ride will be reduced to either $425 or the pre-existing base fee established by the service provider, whichever is lower. The government reduced ambulance fees earlier this year, which now brings the total decrease to $50.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen said fees were reduced by working with the regional health authorities and other ambulance providers.

Such fees are the responsible of the patient in jurisdictions across the country and fall outside of the Canada Health Act.

