Man Stabbed by Two Attackers in Norway House

Two men are in custody after a 20-year-old Norway House man was stabbed several times last Thursday.

Manitoba RCMP were called to a residence in Norway House at around 7 a.m. on March 23, where they found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to the local hospital and later flown to Winnipeg in serious condition.

Sheldon Elliot Folster, 25, and Aaron Wesley Folster, 23, both from Norway House Cree Nation face numerous charges, including attempted murder. They both remain in custody.

— Staff

