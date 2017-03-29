Exchange District Diverts 100,000 Pounds of Recyclables from Landfill

WINNIPEG — Beverage containers recycled in the Exchange District have made up more than 100,000 pounds of recyclables in the last four years.

The Exchange District BIZ partnered with the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association’s (CBCRA) Recycle Everywhere program in June 2013. Seventy bins were placed on streets in the district at the time.

“We are thrilled we reached this milestone in just four years,” said Derek Manaigre, operations manager at the Exchange District BIZ.

“The Exchange District is such a walkable area with over 500 businesses in just 30-square-blocks and numerous tourist attractions. When you have such a high volume of people exploring on foot, it’s important to make it easy for them to recycle.”

The CBCRA is a non-profit, industry-funded organization founded in 2010. Its membership includes beverage brand owners and distributors, which back the CBCRA in reaching the government-mandated target of recovering 75 percent of beverage containers sold in Manitoba.

