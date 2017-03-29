Wesmen Recruit PEI’s MacDougall to Men’s Baseball Team

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen have recruited Logan MacDougall for the men’s baseball team this upcoming season.

The Summerside, PEI product has suited up for the Team PEI Youth Selects (2015-2016) and will participate in the 2017 Canada Summer games playing both baseball and volleyball.

The 6-0 third baseman and shortstop is a multi-sport athlete, also excelling in basketball, badminton and softball.

“He is a competitive player with a track record of helping his team win big games. Logan has a strong baseball IQ and a very high ceiling talent-wise, and we are eager to get his mix of talent and competitiveness into our program”, said Morgan de Pena, head coach of the Wesmen Men’s baseball program.

Comments

comments