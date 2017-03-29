New Flyer to Manufacture Up to 100 Buses for Pittsburgh Port Authority

Winnipeg-based New Flyer industries have received a contract for up to 100 heavy-duty buses from the Port Authority of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The order for the 60-foot Xcelsior clean diesel buses includes a firm order for 25, valued at USD $18 million. Up to 75 additional buses may be exercised as options over the next five years.

The initial 25 XD60 buses will replace older buses that have reached the end of their useful service life.

The 75 option buses remaining in the contract will be included in New Flyer’s backlog.

