UND Slashing Women’s Hockey Program, Four Manitobans Affected

The University of North Dakota is cutting its women’s hockey program amid pending shortages to state funding.

Four Manitoba players are currently on the Fighting Hawks roster, including forwards Ryleigh Houston and goalie Annie Chipman of Winnipeg, defenceman Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa, and Kristen Campbell of Brandon. Chipman is the daughter of Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman.

The Grand Forks Herald reported on Wednesday that the decision came from a directive from UND president Mark Kennedy for the athletics department to find $1.3 million in savings.

The UND women’s hockey team was first established in 2002.

UND is also cutting its men’s and women’s swimming program as part of cost-saving measures.

