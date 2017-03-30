Illusionist Darcy Oake Holding Benefit Fundraiser for Recovery Centre in Brother’s Honour

Illusionist and Winnipegger Darcy Oake is performing two Winnipeg shows this spring in support of his late brother, Bruce, who passed away in 2011 after battling addictions.

Oake will perform June 6-7 at the Burton Cummings Theatre, with all proceeds going towards the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre. The state-of-the-art, non-profit long-term treatment facility in Winnipeg for those suffering from addictions.

“It’s been over a year since my last show in Winnipeg and I couldn’t be more excited not only to perform in my hometown again, but also raise money for a cause very close to my family and I,” Oake said.

“The addiction problem in the city is only getting worse and this is a great opportunity to raise money to build a much needed long term drug treatment facility.”

The foundation is raising $1.65 million to get off the ground and provide additional treatment options to Manitobans.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. VIP packages are $200 and includes a premium seat, pre-show meet and greet with Darcy with up close magic, signed book and merchandise.

