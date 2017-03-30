Edward Snowden to Deliver Webcast Lecture to UWinnipeg

Whistleblower Edward Snowden is set to deliver a lecture to Univerity of Winnipeg students later this spring.

The former U.S. intelligence officer will speak May 9 via webcast from Moscow as part of UWinnipeg’s Spring 2017 Axworthy Distinguished Lectures on Social Justice and the Public Good.

Snowden will join the Centre for the Liberal Arts and Secular Society (CLASS) Spring Institute for a conversation about mass surveillance and the role of universities as a critical public space for engaging the ethics of mass surveillance.

The lecture coincides with the university’s 50th anniversary and will be followed by eco-feminist Dr. Vandana Shiva on May 25.

UWinnipeg will also welcome a number of other speakers throughout May, including American activist Angela Davis, Canadian Inuit activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Sheila Watt-Cloutier, Canadian poet and writer Gary Geddes, former justice and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Senator Murray Sinclair, global health champion Dr. Rohit Ramchandani (via webcast), American environmentalist and economist Winona LaDuke, and Canadian philosopher and social critic Ian Angus.

Limited free public seating to the lectures is available on the UWinnipeg website.

Comments

comments