Warmer spring weather can end up leading to pole fires, Manitoba Hydro has warned.

The public utility says humidity is created as temperatures rise and then mix with built up winter grime on power line insulators to create electrical short circuits on wood poles.

If a fire should burn through a pole, power lines may drop and create a safety hazard for anyone nearby.

Those who spot a pole fire or downed line should call Manitoba Hydro at 1-888-624-9376.

Comments

comments