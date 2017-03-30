Red River Floodway Gates Being Raised Friday

WINNIPEG — The Red River Floodway will be put into operation Friday at 10 a.m. as the river continues to rise.

The water level at James Avenue in Winnipeg is 15.8 feet, up 1.9 feet since Wednesday. Once the gates are raised, levels are expected to rise to approximately 19.1 ft. by Sunday, when the crest hits.

“Since run-off may occur quickly, landowners who normally store a portion of runoff in dugouts for irrigation or other water retention structures are encouraged to retain water,” the province said in a bulletin.

Homeowners should check their sump pumps and hoses to ensure they are fully functional.

