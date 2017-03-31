Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged Over Alleged Child Abuse

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after child abuse allegations.

The seven-year member was the subject of an investigation in relation to alleged abuse that occurred between 2010 and 2016.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released to protect the identity of the victims. He has been suspended with pay.

“We hold our officers accountable for their actions,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher. “In addition to the charges laid yesterday, a Code of Conduct internal investigation is also being initiated.”

— Staff

Comments

comments