ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » McDonald’s Canada Says Info of 95,000 Job Applicants Compromised

McDonald’s Canada Says Info of 95,000 Job Applicants Compromised

McDonald’s Canada Says Info of 95,000 Job Applicants Compromised

in The Canadian Press0 Comments

By The Canadian Press

McDonald's
A McDonald’s sign in Miami Tuesday, June 28, 2016. McDonald’s Canada says its jobs website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 job applicants over the last three years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alan Diaz)

TORONTO – McDonald’s Canada says the jobs section of its website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years.

The company says the accessed information included names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.

But McDonald’s says the site doesn’t collect social insurance numbers, banking information or health information.

In a statement, McDonald’s Canada says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.

It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald’s Canada restaurant.

McDonald’s has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.

CP - The Canadian Press


Comments

comments

MENU