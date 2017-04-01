PTE Breaks Down Borders for Launch of 2017-18 Season

Prairie Theatre Exchange is knocking down borders to open their 2017-18 season this fall.

The Winnipeg theatre group launches its 45th season October 11-29 with Gracie by Joan McLeod.

“Borders are generally thought to protect and define us, but they actually restrict us from getting a broader perspective,” said PTE artistic director Robert Metcalfe.

“When we cross our own boundaries, we end up making discoveries about ourselves. And when we cross boundaries with other people, we grow in understanding and in empathy — which is what theatre is here to do.”

As a 15-year-old born into a polygamous community, Gracie feels increasing pressure to conform.

In this stunning new play, we see the world through Gracie’s eyes. Will she dare to take the leap and step into the outside world? As the play unfolds, boundaries and borders continue to get crossed, redrawn and crossed again. A gripping and tender story about growing up “unusual” by a Governor General’s Award-winning playwright.

PTE’s season continues with something for every theatre-goer right into next spring:

Ubuntu (The Cape Town Project)

A Co-production with Citadel Theatre

November 8-26, 2017

Based on the stories of Robert Munsch

December 21, 2017 — January 7, 2018.

A Factory Theatre Production touring with Why Not Theatre

January 24 — February 11, 2018

A PTE World Premiere by Joseph Aragon

February 28 — March 18, 2018

April 4-22, 2018

Season ticket packages start at $119. Individual seats are available at the PTE box office at (204) 942-5483 and pte.mb.ca.

