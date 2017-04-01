Ramp Construction Underway in Morris as River Rises

Much of southern Manitoba is experiencing overland flooding as ice jams occur on major rivers and smaller tributaries.

A ramp is being constructed by the province at the north end of Morris to maintain travel through the community on Highway 75, which is expected to remain open.

Partial ring dike closures are underway or completed at Gretna, St. Adolphe and Brunkild.

Flow in the Red River Floodway channel is 11,654 cubic feet per second (cfs), while the flow at James Avenue Saturday morning was 57,845 cfs (1,638 cms).

The water level at James Avenue in Winnipeg increased 1.2 feet overnight to 19.4 feet. This rise was due to an upstream ice run that created a surge of flows downstream. With the floodway in operation, water levels at James Avenue could decline to 19.0 feet on Sunday.

