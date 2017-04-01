25 Property Owners Told to Sandbag in South Winnipeg

City of Winnipeg officials still say only 25 of the originally identified 50 properties will require sandbag dikes.

The province opened the Red River Floodway gates on Friday, where Thursday’s forecasted peaks of between 18.6 to 20.8 feet at James Avenue remain.

The remaining 25 properties originally identified will be revisited and remain on standby for sandbagging. The majority of homes are located in Winnipeg’s south, such as on Cloutier Drive.

Additional precipitation or a change in ice conditions could alter the number of properties at risk. City of Winnipeg staff will continue to monitor river levels, weather conditions and floodway operations, while working closely with the Province of Manitoba, to adapt protection measures accordingly.

