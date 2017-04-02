Open House Planned on Future Grant Park Recreation Campus

Winnipeggers are being invited out to a public open house on the Grant Park campus feasibility study.

The city is looking for input on improving recreation and leisure options on land located west of Grant Park Shopping Centre as part of a planning process.

The city says it wants to upgrade and rejuvenate the site with the overall goal of creating a connected, vibrant community campus offering year-round active living and leisure options for all ages. A modernized indoor arena, open green spaces, community gardens and a new public library are among the amenities the city is exploring.

The open house is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the Pan Am Pool, 25 Poseidon Bay.

