Winnipeg Singer-Songwriter William Prince Clinches First Juno Award

WINNIPEG — Local singer-songwriter William Prince came away with his first Juno Award win Saturday in Ottawa.

The double nominee clinched the award for his debut solo recording, Earthly Days, in the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year.

Prince was also nominated for Indigenous Music Album of the year and performed the In Memoriam Tribute during the JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards.

Other local wins included DJ collective A Tribe Called Red winning the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year award for its album, Halluci Nation, featuring Winnipeg producer Tim “2oolman” Hill.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Going Home Star: Truth and Reconciliation — which features the music of Steve Wood (Mistikwaskihk Napesis), the Northern Cree Singers, Tanya Tagaq, and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra — won for Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment.

Manitoba-born, B.C.-based Tim Neufeld landed his second Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year award, this year for his album Hootenanny! with his band The Glory Boys.

The Juno Awards air tonight on CTV.

Comments

comments