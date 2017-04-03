CEO Sleepout Moves to RBC Convention Centre

The 6th annual CEO Sleepout has a new home this year, moving from the corner of Portage and Main to the RBC Convention Centre.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has also moved the Sleepout to October 26, 2017 from its usual April date.

“We are excited to have partnered with End Homelessness Winnipeg this year and hope that this new partnership will continue to generate awareness and dollars to support the many social agencies that serve our homeless community,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The Sleepout is being held in conjunction with the National Conference on Ending Homelessness, October 25-27. More than 800 delegates from across the country are expected in the city to provide inspiration, training and tools to end homelessness in their own community.

An official launch for the Sleepout and Push for Change featuring CEO Joe Roberts will be held April 20 from 7-9 a.m. at Manitoba Hydro Place.

