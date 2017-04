Two often-drunk characters from the TV series “Trailer Park Boys” are bringing their live comedy show to Winnipeg.

Randy and Mr. Lahey will appear May 2 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The show includes a mix of stand-up and improv, promoted as a “silly, sexist, drunken hour and a half of songs and skits, audience participation, profanity, Shakespeare and general hilarity.”

Tickets to the 18+ event go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $36.75.

