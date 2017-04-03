Aussie Samuel Drummond Joins Wesmen Baseball Team

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen went “down under” to find their latest baseball recruit.

Samuel Drummond of Seaford, Victoria, Australia will start with the Wesmen for the 2017-18 NAIA season.

The 6’1″ outfielder graduated from John Paul College High School and was a member of the Springvale Lions Baseball Club (Melbourne). He was a member of the Victorian State Championship team and was named an all-star at both the Under 18 (starting nine) and Under 23 (open men’s) squads.

“Sammy is a very bright and talented young man who is very coachable and has an amazing desire to learn,” said Wesmen head coach Morgan de Pena.

“He brings speed, agility and range to the outfield. He hits line to line and has a great eye, battling each pitch along with competing and making plays. He comes from an International program that competes stateside, and I look forward to him being a big asset for us.”

