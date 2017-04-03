Manitoba Marks April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The month of April is being made to raise awareness of sexual assault in Manitoba.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires says Sexual Assault Awareness Month will be used to share information about available resources and to communicate a greater understanding of consent.

“Manitoba has a high rate of sexual violence and sexual assault against women and girls,” she said. “Unfortunately, many victims don’t feel comfortable coming forward to report these incidents,” said Squires. “We must change the dialogue to support survivors.”

In 2015, there were 1,356 police-reported sexual assaults in Manitoba, according to Statistics Canada data.

Two information sessions are planned this month by the Manitoba Status of Women Secretariat.

Supporting Survivors of Sexual Assault – What You Need to Know, 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, 445 King St. (Event Hall). Speakers include representatives from Ka Ni Kanichihk, Klinic, Manitoba Victim Services, Manitoba Prosecution Service, RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service.

Creating a Culture of Consent – Experiences from Working with Kids, Youth and Adults, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, Brandon University (Louis Riel Room). Panelists include representatives from Brandon University, Brandon Pride, the Sexuality Education Resource Centre and Women’s Resource Centre.

Members of the public are asked to RSVP by calling (204) 945-6281 or emailing msw@gov.mb.ca. Both sessions are available via webinar by registering at manitoba.ca/msw.

