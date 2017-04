A man serving a two-year sentence at Stony Mountain Institution died in custody on Saturday.

Lawrence McMahon, 40 had been serving time for drug possession, trafficking and use of a restricted weapon since February 16, 2016.

McMahon could not be resuscitated and emergency services were called.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

The cause of death is under investigation.

