Super-Spike Volleyball Tournament to Feature Sam Roberts Band

The annual MTS Super-Spike volleyball tournament this summer will bring the Sam Roberts Band to Winnipeg as the festival’s headliners.

The weekend tournament, taking place July 21-22 at Maple Grove Rugby Park, is Western Canada’s largest outdoor beach volleyball event.

Along with Sam Roberts Band, Super-Spike will feature a dozen live acts throughout the weekend including local hip-hop stars The Lytics, Toronto rising sensation Grandson, The Nobel Thiefs, The Reverend Rambler, Pernell Reichert, Dust Rhinos and others.

Team registration and early bird event passes go on sale Friday, April 7. Registration is $49 per person through June 9, and $25 each for event passes ($35 after June 9).

The 16th annual tournament raises funds for Volleyball Manitoba, with two yearly rotating charities. For 2017, KidSport Manitoba and the True North Youth Foundation have been selected as the charities of choice.

Full event details and registration is available by visiting SuperSpike.ca.

