Theory of a Deadman, Howie Mandel Coming to Club Regent

Two summer acts will keep Winnipeggers entertained at Club Regent Event Centre in July.
Canadian alternative-rock group Theory of a Deadman will play the casino Friday, July 7.
The band has put out five albums since their debut in 2011, with a new album set for release later this year.
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Thursday, April 6 through Ticketmaster.
A few weeks later, comedian Howie Mandel will perform on Thursday, July 27.
Tickets start at $45 and will go on sale the same day through Ticketmaster.