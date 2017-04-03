Theory of a Deadman, Howie Mandel Coming to Club Regent

Two summer acts will keep Winnipeggers entertained at Club Regent Event Centre in July.

Canadian alternative-rock group Theory of a Deadman will play the casino Friday, July 7.

The band has put out five albums since their debut in 2011, with a new album set for release later this year.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Thursday, April 6 through Ticketmaster.

A few weeks later, comedian Howie Mandel will perform on Thursday, July 27.

Tickets start at $45 and will go on sale the same day through Ticketmaster.

