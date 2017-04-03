Urban Planet to Join Slew of New Retailers at Kildonan Place

WINNIPEG — Another large retailer has set its sights on Kildonan Place Shopping Centre.

Fashion retailer Urban Planet will open in the mall in early summer, joining formerly announced new tenants Marshalls, HomeSense and H&M.

The 18,250-square-foot store will be located directly across from H&M in the mall’s expanded wing.

Kildonan Place says as many as 11 retailers and services will make up its additional space, which was divided up when Target left Canada. A celebratory unveiling event is being planned for later this spring in advance of the mid-May Marshalls and HomeSense opening. A second grand opening event will take place in the summer once the majority of the new retailers have opened their doors.

