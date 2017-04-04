Five Women Honoured with Manitoba Communicator of the Awards

Recipients of the 10th annual Manitoba Communicator of the Awards include representation from Assiniboine Park Conservancy, Winnipeg Harvest and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

The Canadian Public Relations Society unveiled the award winners on Tuesday.

“CPRS Manitoba is very proud to have such an amazing program that celebrates the achievements of many dynamic and engaging organizations and individuals who have elevated this profession here in Manitoba,” said Conor Lloyd, president of CPRS Manitoba.

“This year’s recipients have not only rejuvenated their organizations, but they developed and demonstrated many innovative approaches that have increased community engagement, employee engagement, and helped make their organizations stand out in Manitoba.”

The Manitoba chapter of the CPRS has chosen Laura Curtis from Assiniboine Park Conservancy (large campaign), Chris Albi, Jennifer Doerksen and Colleen McVarish, Winnipeg Harvest (small campaign), and Susan Olynik, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (retired) in the crowning achievement category.

Recipients will be presented with their MCOY awards and share campaign highlights at a gala dinner on Thursday, April 20 at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

