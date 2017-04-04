Man Stabbed on Live Stream After Meeting Woman on Dating Website

WINNIPEG — A man who thought he was meeting someone for a date ended up being stabbed and robbed at a Winnipeg residence over the weekend.

Police say the victim made arrangements to meet a female on Saturday. When he showed up, he was physically assaulted, stabbed several times and robbed of his wallet and car keys.

The attack was live streamed on social media. Someone watching notified Winnipeg police, who immediately attended and arrested several suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

An 18-year-old man, 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl, all from Winnipeg, face numerous assault, robbery and extortion charges. They remain in custody.

