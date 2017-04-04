Goldeyes Channel Youth in Pair of Player Signings

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed outfielder Devan Ahart and infielder Jordan Ebert for the 2017 season.

Ahart played for two affiliates in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization last year, including a 24-game stint with the Double-A Texas League’s Tulsa Drillers. The Detroit, Michigan native combined to hit .258 with four home runs and 35 RBI in 86 total games played.

Ebert shared time with two Kansas City Royals’ affiliates during his rookie 2016 season. Ebert hit a combined .299 with one home run and 25 RBI.

The Goldeyes now have 25 players under contract for the 2017 season. Spring training begins May 6.

