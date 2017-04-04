Three People Shot to Death Outside Home in East Selkirk

Three people are dead after a shooting Monday night in East Selkirk, Manitoba.

Two men and one woman were found deceased outside the residence at around 7 p.m.

“Firearms were involved in this incident,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations.

“Based on the information known to investigators at this point in time, we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety. No suspect is believed to be at large.”

No further details have been released.

RCMP will speak to the media at the scene later this morning.

