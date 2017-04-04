Ice Jams, High Water Causing Overland Flooding to Continue in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Ice jams and spring runoff is continuing to cause overland flooding across parts of southern Manitoba.

Provincial flood officials say much of the ice has moved out on some rivers but some stubbornly remains in place along the Assiniboine River.

The latest flood bulletin says ice jams are still possible and are hard to predict.

Officials say the Red River is continuing to rise but is nearing its crest.

Water levels in some smaller Red River tributaries are starting to decline.

The province says high water advisories, flood watches and flood warnings remain in place on several creeks and rivers across the province.

“Much of the snow has already melted in southern Manitoba, with snow remaining in wooded areas,” said the bulletin issued Tuesday.

“Flows on waterways across the province are continuing to react to the runoff from the melt and water levels remain high on many waterways.”

