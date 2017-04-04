Manitoba Premier Says He’ll Take Prime Minister’s Word Over Research Facility

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he’s now ready to move ahead with a health-care funding deal with Ottawa.

Pallister had earlier accused the federal government of threatening to kill a multimillion-dollar research facility over the province being the lone hold-out in the dispute.

Even after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly promised his government was not holding up the Factory of the Future project, Pallister said he wanted the assurances in writing.

But the premier says he will now take Trudeau at his word the $60-million aerospace and automobile research hub is not at risk.

He says he probably should take Trudeau’s word on such things, noting it “wasn’t he threatened Manitoba, it was one of his negotiators, so it’s not him who was personally responsible for the threat.”

Manitoba is the last province holding out over a 10-year agreement on transfer payments.

Pallister’s says his government will be participating in a Winnipeg Regional Health Care announcement later this week.

(CTV Winnipeg)

Comments

comments