Park with Care: City Launches Campaign to Curb Illegal Parking

WINNIPEG — A new campaign has been launched to educate drivers on parking laws around schools, fire lanes and designated spaces.

The “Be Aware. Park with Care.” campaign is a pre-emptive warning to motorists before the Winnipeg Parking Authority begins mailing out tickets on May 1.

“Parking illegally around schools, in fire lanes and in designated parking spaces can cause serious safety concerns, traffic delays and inconvenience,” said Councillor Cindy Gilroy, Daniel McIntyre Ward.

The campaign will be rolled out through videos, social media, radio, newspapers and by communication with schools and parents.

At the end of the day, nobody wants to be accused of being a “pig parker.”

— Staff

Comments

comments