Six Winnipeg Restaurants Named ‘Best Neighbourhood Gems’

WINNIPEG — Six local restaurants have been singled out as being named Best Neighbourhood Gems by OpenTable.

The online restaurant reservations provider chose its top 150 eateries to mark Canada’s 150th birthday this year.

Making the cut locally is Cafe Carlo, Chaise Café, Corrientes Argentine Pizzeria, Peasant Cookery, Pizzeria Gusto, and Promenade Cafe and Wine.

The list was determined through a combined 480,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants in Canada.

“The restaurants highlighted on this list illustrate the variety of local tastes across the country as neighbourhoods in Canada become more diverse,” said Ziv Schierau, head of national accounts for OpenTable Canada.

“From the best-kept-secret eateries to more established restaurants, this list encourages Canadians to explore their own neighbourhood, as well as others, for their next dining out experience.”

