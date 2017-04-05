Motorcycle Ride for Dad Revving Up in Fight Against Prostate Cancer

Motorcycle season is virtually here, meaning the Telus Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad isn’t far away.

The annual event on Saturday, May 27 raises funds for the fight against prostate cancer, while supporting research and education through the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.

More than $1.5 million has been raised for prostate cancer research and awareness in Manitoba since the ride began nine years ago.

Some 1,200 riders will rev their engines next month on the ride from Polo Park to Gimli and back. Those not riding can still collect pledges as a ‘Ride Champion’ or donate to an existing rider.

The official campaign launch will take place Friday, April 7 at Club Regent Event Centre. Celebrity ride captains this year include Doug Brown, Ami Houde, Charlie Huddy, Gord Leclerc and Obby Khan.

All proceeds stay in Manitoba. To make a donation and to find out more, visit ridefordad.ca/manitoba.

