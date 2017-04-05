Suspicious Man Sought for Approaching Seniors at Grocery Stores

By Brian Schultz

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspicious man they say struck up a conversation with seniors to gauge personal information.

Between March 11-31, three separate seniors were approached while shopping at grocery stories in the north and south ends of the city.

Police say in each case, the suspect learned personal details of unsuspecting victims.

He is described as Caucasian/Metis, 5’8″ to 6’0″ in height, 45 to 50 years of age, with short, dark coloured hair and was unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-2857 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS(8477).

