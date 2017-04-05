North, Central Winnipeg Ranked Dirtiest Neighbourhood

Spring can be a dirty time in Winnipeg, but for those in the north/central area of the city, some have it worse than others when it comes to litter.

Take Pride Winnipeg!’s annual litter index shows the north has a rating of 2.85. A score of 1 represents no litter, while 4 is considered extremely littered.

The worst streets in the area include Inkster Boulevard from Main Street to Salter Street, Burrows Avenue between Main Street and Arlington Street, and Dufferin Avenue between Salter Street and Main Street.

“Spring is here, and now we see the results of litterbugs throughout the winter. We ask all Winnipeggers to do their part in cleaning up our streets and parks,” said Take Pride Winnipeg! executive director Tom Ethans.

Winnipeg was divided into 12 areas, rating streets in each section of the city. The average score for Winnipeg as a whole was 2.33 in April 2017, compared to 2.32 last April.

Transcona was rated as the cleanest in the city at 1.95, but not without a single mention of Reenders Drive as having some litter.

Litter index results

Area 1: Northwest Average Score: 2.67

Worst Streets: Oak Point Highway to Perimeter, Perimeter from Oak Point to McPhillips, Kinver Avenue between Keewatin Street and Garden Grove Drive, Redwood Avenue between Keewatin Street and Sheppard Street

Area 2: North/Central Average Score: 2.85

Worst Streets: Inkster Boulevard from Main Street to Salter Street, Burrows Avenue between Main Street and Arlington Street, Dufferin Avenue between Salter Street and Main Street

Area 3: Northeast Average Score: 2.52

Worst Streets: Chief Peguis Trail west of Henderson Highway, Sutton Avenue, Raleigh Street, Panet Road

Area 4: Transcona Average Score: 1.95

Worst Streets: Reenders Drive

Area 5: West Average Score: 2.08

Worst Streets: Century Street between Portage Avenue and Dublin Avenue, Sturgeon Road

Area 6: West End Average Score: 2.31

Worst Streets: Sherbrook Street from Portage Avenue to Cumberland Avenue, Cumberland Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Colony Street, Omand’s Creek

Area 7: Downtown Average Score: 1.96

Worst Streets: Colony Street from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway, Bannatyne Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Princess Street, McDermot Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Princess Street

Area 8: St. Boniface Average Score: 2.37

Worst Streets: Dugald Road from Lagimodiere Boulevard to Dawson Road, Fermor Avenue from St. Mary’s Road to Westmount Drive

Area 9: St. Vital/South Osborne Average Score: 2.30

Worst Streets: Perimeter between St. Anne’s Road and St. Mary’s Road, St. Anne’s Road from Perimeter to Bishop Grandin Boulevard, Meadowood Drive from St. Anne’s Road to Ashworth Street

Area 10: Southwest Average Score: 2.06

Worst Streets: Perimeter from Wilkes Avenue to Roblin Boulevard, Wilkes Avenue from Shaftesbury Boulevard to Perimeter

Area 11: Fort Rouge/ Fort Garry Average Score: 2.51

Worst Streets: Confusion Corner, Stradbrook Street/River Avenue from Main Street to Donald Street, Waverley Street from Taylor Avenue to Wilkes Avenue

Area 12: South Average Score: 2.41

Worst Streets: Kenaston Boulevard from Perimeter to Bishop Grandin Boulevard, McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway to Waverley Street, Perimeter from Pembina Highway to Kenaston Boulevard

