Blue Bombers Post $2.8M Operating Profit for 2016

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers saw green to end 2016, reporting a profit of $2.8 million. Despite fewer events being held at Investors Group Field than in 2015 — enough for the football club to see a four decrease in revenue — the Bombers remained in the black.

Figures released Wednesday in the Bombers’ 2016 annual report show $27.1 million in total operating revenue last year, while the club also made $4.5 million payment to Triple B Stadium Inc.

“The good news for 2017,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller, “is that, in addition to anticipating a great on field season, we also have a busy slate of major events scheduled including the Canada Women’s Soccer friendly match, Nitro Circus, the Manitoba Marathon and Guns N Roses. In addition, we will be hosting over 30 amateur sporting events, including the closing ceremonies of the Canada Summer Games.”

The Bombers’ operating expenses totalled $24.2 million — up 1.3 percent over 2015.

