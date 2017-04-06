Goldeyes Sign Infielder, Left-Handed Pitcher

The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed infielder Andrew Sohn and left-handed pitcher Kenny Mathews on Thursday.

Sohn played at two levels in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization in 2016, hitting a combined .205 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 82 games played.

“I’m pleased to add both Andrew and Kenny to the club,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “They’re both good, young players that are going to be counted on heavily. Andrew is an athletic infielder who plays hard every day. Kenny had a lot of success with the Indians, and I like the versatility and experience he brings as a rookie-classified player to the staff.”

Mathews made a strong return to the professional ranks last year after missing the 2015 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Glendora, California native was 1-1 with five saves and a 3.60 ERA for three Cleveland Indians’ affiliates.

The Goldeyes now have 26 players under contract for the 2017 season.

