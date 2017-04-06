ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Child, 4, Killed in ATV Accident Southeast of Winnipeg

RCMP Logo VehicleA four-year-old girl died Wednesday when the ATV she was riding on flipped over backwards near Marchand, Manitoba.

The 32-year-old father of the child had his daughter seated in front of him while they were travelling up a hill. The vehicle flipped onto both riders and continued to roll down the hill.

The accident happened off Twin River Road and Provincial Road 210 at around 3:30 p.m.

The four-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time and died in hospital. The father, who is from Marchand, wasn’t injured.

Alcohol is not a factor in the collision and RCMP continue to investigate.


