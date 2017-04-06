Thieves Steal Cell Phone Tower in Northern Manitoba

A 68-foot tower used to support a cell phone booster and wireless Internet has gone missing in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say the tower was stolen from Egg Lake on April 2 and loaded onto a trailer after being dismantled. It was last seen behind a red Dodge truck heading east on PTH 60 on April 3.

Police believe the suspects may have spent the night in The Pas.

Anyone who sees the vehicle hauling sections of the tower in the area is asked to contact Cranberry RCMP at (204) 472-4044.

Police say sightings of other trucks spotted towing sections of a steel tower on Sunday should also be reported.

Egg Lake is approximately 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

