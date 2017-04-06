City to Begin Curbside Waste Collection April 24

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — The city will begin collecting yard waste from homes the week of April 24 for those in collection area “B” and the week of May 1 for residents living in collection area “A.”

Collection is done every two weeks aside from regular recycling and garbage pickup until November.

Residents can place yard waste in any reusable contained without a lid, or a cardboard box or paper yard waste bag.

Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted as they don’t decompose.

Residents are urged not to rake any yard waste material or debris onto the street to avoid plugging street drains and cause ponding problems as well as increase the risk of basement flooding.

More than 26,000 tones of yard waste was collected at the curbside in Winnipeg in 2016.

